Karachi: A star-studded evening featuring internationally renowned artists and cricketers was organized at a local hotel. The event was graced by Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah, prominent actor Ahsan Khan, President of the Arts Council Ahmed Shah, well-known compere Sahir Lodhi, PTV General Manager Amjad Shah, model and actress Nadia Hussain, TV host Nazia Malik, Rizwan Jaffer, singer Saleem Javed, singer Shazia Akhtar, Ishtiaq Baig, Ayaz Khan, Irfan Soomro, and CEO of Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, among other notable personalities.

A special tribute was presented to Atif Rana in recognition of his outstanding success. The hosts of the event, Babar Abbasi and Azhar Zia, remarked that cricketers and artists share an inseparable bond. They added that in today’s vibrant ceremony, the artists came together to celebrate and appreciate their cricketer counterparts.

Provincial Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah stated that the government will continue to play its role in promoting both artists and cricketers. On this occasion, commemorative shields were also presented to the artists as a token of appreciation.