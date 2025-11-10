Karachi: The spirit of music and giving filled the air as Obhartay Sitaray 2025, The Citizens Foundation’s (TCF) annual musical fundraising event, concluded with resounding applause and heartfelt performances. The event once again brought together the city’s young talent, uniting thousands in a shared purpose to raise their voices for education and hope.

This year’s edition of Obhartay Sitaray (OS) saw enthusiastic participation from 71 schools across Karachi, with more than 75,000 students contributing to the cause. The stage came alive with performances ranging from soulful ghazals and patriotic songs to vibrant pop numbers, reflecting both the diversity and passion of Karachi’s youth.

A distinguished panel of 26 judges, including renowned artists Tina Sani, Salman Alvi, and Afshan Ahmed, evaluated performances and guided young participants throughout the competition. Their mentorship and encouragement added immense value to the experience for every student who took the stage.

The event, which began in 2012, is the brainchild of Supporters of The Citizens Foundation (STCF) a dedicated volunteer group of women who continue to champion the cause of education through creative initiatives. Over the years, Obhartay Sitaray has grown into a cherished community event, blending artistic expression with social impact.

Long-time supporter Mrs. Basir expressed her admiration for the initiative “OS is a program I hope continues for years to come because it gives our children the opportunity to learn and grow, while we, as parents, feel immense pride watching them. It’s a truly wonderful initiative that I wish never stops.”

As the curtain closed on Obhartay Sitaray 2025, the auditorium echoed with more than just melodies it resonated with a sense of unity, purpose, and promise. Each performance became a note in a larger symphony of hope, helping TCF bring education to more children across Pakistan.