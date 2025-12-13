By: Nuzhat Abid Jaffri.

Karachi: The Riyadh became a gathering place for storytellers, chefs, writers, and lovers of world culture. The occasion was the Gourmand Awards, a global celebration that has been honoring the finest food books and cultural stories for almost 30 years. Each year, this event brings together countries from every corner of the world — each one proudly carrying its flavors, traditions, and heritage.

In this warm atmosphere of unity and appreciation, Pakistan received a moment of true pride.

Sayeeda Leghari’s Beautiful Achievement

Among the many participants, Sayeeda Leghari stood out with her soulful work, Pakistan Heritage – A Food Story. Her book is more than a cookbook; it is a gentle journey through Pakistan’s traditions, aromas, and memories. Every page carries the warmth of home and the richness of our culture.

At the Riyadh ceremony, she was honored with an award representing Pakistan’s heritage and its timeless food story.

This recognition was not just for a book — it was for a nation’s identity, generosity, and love for food.

A Gathering of Nations

Countries from across the world came together to celebrate their best cultural food stories:

Australia, Cameroon, Djibouti, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa

And from Asia:

Indonesia, Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Tajikistan, Turkiye.

Each country brought its own tale, its colors, and its heart. And in this beautiful mix of cultures, Pakistan’s name was proudly called. The Essence of the Gourmand Awards

The awards are not just about books.

They are about heritage, identity, and the stories that travel from one generation to the next. For three decades, the Gourmand Awards have honored the best cultural storytelling from around the world — recognizing how food connects people, heals memories, and builds bridges between nations.

A Gentle Moment of Pride for Pakistan

Sayeeda Leghari’s award reminds us that Pakistan’s food story is powerful, diverse, and full of life. It carries the fragrance of our soil, the wisdom of our elders, and the love of our kitchens. Her achievement quietly tells the world that Pakistan’s culture deserves its place on the global stage.

In Riyadh, on that special evening, Pakistan’s heritage was celebrated with grace and respect — a tender moment of pride for everyone who believes in the beauty of our culture