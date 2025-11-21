A book launch event was held in Liverpool on the 22nd of October at the Liverpool Quakers. The event brought together members of society from all races and genders, who gathered to celebrate the release of Whispers of Forbidden Pride, Faith, and Fear.

The book received warm appreciation from attendees for its bold and thought-provoking themes. It delves into complex and often unspoken topics that remain underrepresented in today’s society. With remarkable sensitivity, the author navigates the struggles of individuals torn between faith, personal desires, and genuine emotions.

Whispers of Forbidden Pride, Faith, and Fear is now available through Amazon, Waterstones, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers