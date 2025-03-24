Pakistan Consulate General Chicago : To mark the 85th Pakistan Day, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chicago hosted a dignified reception attended by around 300 guests, including members of the Pakistani-American community, senior elected officials, federal and state representatives, members of the Consular Corps, academicians, and journalists. U.S. Congressman Jonathan Jackson was the Chief Guest for the occasion.
In his keynote address, Consul General Tariq Karim congratulated the Pakistani-American community on this auspicious occasion, recalling the historic struggle for Pakistan’s independence. He paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders and activists for their tireless efforts and countless sacrifices for Pakistan. He expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. He also highlighted the messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the occasion.
Consul General Tariq Karim emphasized that Pakistan has made significant strides on multiple fronts since its independence, successfully overcoming various challenges. He highlighted the importance of Pakistan as a key destination for business, trade, investment, and tourism. He mentioned that the government has effectively addressed macroeconomic challenges and stabilized the economy through various reforms. The Consul General underscored Pakistan’s initiatives to empower women and minorities, as well as the nation’s ongoing fight against terrorism.
The Consul General stressed the significance of the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States, elaborating on various dimensions of bilateral relations, including the growing trade volume and the success of U.S. businesses in Pakistan.
Consul General Tariq Karim outlined his key priorities and initiatives, highlighting Pakistan’s growing economic and trade partnership with the Midwest region. He mentioned a remarkable 38% increase in Pakistani exports over the past year. He also noted the rising investments from the Midwest, particularly in sectors such as IT, the pink rock salt industry, energy, agriculture, healthcare, and hospitality.
The Consul General recognized the contributions of the Pakistani-American community to the socio-economic development of both countries and their vital role as bridge builders. He urged community members to demonstrate unity and solidarity, continue promoting Pak-U.S. relations and the welfare of the community.
Congressman Jonathan Jackson, in his remarks, extended warm greetings for Pakistan Day, acknowledging the significance of bilateral ties and the vital role played by the Pakistani-American community. Other dignitaries, including Illinois House Rep. Ms. Diane Blair-Sherlock, DuPage County Sheriff Mr. James Mendrick, and Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, also addressed the attendees.
The Illinois State Senate issued a Proclamation, presented by Senator Laura Murphy, commemorating the contributions of Pakistani Americans and U.S.-Pakistan relations. The proclamation recognizes “Pakistan’s history of independence” as “a step forward for the cause of freedom,” the role of “Pakistani Americans” as “an integral part of mainstream American society,” and the “leadership and dedication of Consul General of Pakistan in Chicago Tariq Karim,” who has played a “pivotal role in serving the community, fostering bilateral partnerships, and advancing business and people-to-people relations between the two countries.”
Messages of felicitation were also received from several dignitaries, including Congressman Sean Casten, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Michigan State Rep. Ms. Julie Brixie, and Michigan State Senator Sam Singh. These messages recognized the contributions of the Pakistani-American community and the importance of strong bilateral relations.
Consul General Tariq Karim, along with Mrs. Aasma Tariq, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, and other elected officials, cut the Pakistan Day cake.
The event featured a brief cultural segment during which patriotic songs of Pakistan were performed, followed by the serving of traditional Pakistani cuisine after Iftar. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the well-being and prosperity of Pakistan.
Earlier, Consul General Tariq Karim raised the Pakistan flag in Chicago to commemorate the occasion.
