In his keynote address, Consul General Tariq Karim congratulated the Pakistani-American community on this auspicious occasion, recalling the historic struggle for Pakistan’s independence. He paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders and activists for their tireless efforts and countless sacrifices for Pakistan. He expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. He also highlighted the messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the occasion.