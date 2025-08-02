Advertisements

Karachi Pakistan : 7th Meeting of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on “Public Relations” hold at ABA Aleem Room B2 Federation of pakistan chamber of Commerce and Industry head office Karachi. Added by Mr. Shujaat ali baig Convenior/Syed Turab Shah Deputy Convenior of FPCCI Centrel Standing Committee on Public Relations,

Discus up comming event very importent 14 August Independence day and Markah-e-Haq Celebrations. Meeting attend by Mudassir Alam Direcetor Marketing Profit Magazine, Iram Fawad Executiv Secretary Quaid-e-Azam House, Shahbaz Islam Cheif Marketing Officer SSGC,

Farha Javed Convenior of women empower committee, Ali Pesnani,VICE CHAIRMAN SBC GROUP, Changez Hassan Khan PRO PIA,Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar & Director Sustainability, ILMA University, Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui, Zia ul Islam Zubairi Director Netshel Pakistan, Ali Asghar and zoom Hamid Mirza Head of Corporate Communication Silk Bank from Lahore,

Ammar Muzaffar Marketing K-Electric from Karachi, Ali Ibrahim Head of Corporate Communication Hasho Group from Islamabad.

After that Meeting with Mr. Zaki Ejaz acting president FPCCI and Mr. Mohmin Khan vice president FPCCI sindh region discus about up comming event 14 August Independence day and Markah-e-Haq Celebrations arrange by public relation committee and women powerment committee.