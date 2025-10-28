Karachi, October 28, 2025 — The two-day 7th Karachi International Water Conference (KIWC), titled “Water, People, Health – Coping with the Floods”, organized by the Hisaar Foundation, in association with Karachi School of Business and Leadership opened here earlier today.

The conference brought together government representatives, international experts, civil society leaders, private sector actors, academics, and youth to deliberate on water security, public health, and climate adaptation.

The opening plenary session highlighted Hisaar Foundation’s evolution as a pioneering organization in water, food, and livelihood sectors. In her keynote address, Simi Kamal, Founder and Chairperson of Hisaar Foundation, said the conference is happening at a critical juncture; it will be a clarion call of returning to nature-based solutions. Kamal spoke of a paradigm shift from “Think Global, Act Local” to “Think Local, Act Global”.

Following her address, Nadira Panjwani, Founder and Managing Trustee of the Panjwani Charitable Foundation and Trusts, highlighted the evolution of the Panjwani–Hisaar Water Institute into Pakistan’s premier water research facility. Ashraf Kapadia, Former Chairman of Hisaar Foundation, reflected on the Foundation’s two-decade journey.

The plenary concluded with Sanaa Causer, External Relations Director highlighting the journey of the Karachi International Water Conference from its inception in 2013 to the present day, and Simi Kamal providing a walkthrough of the 7th KIWC agenda – its theme, structure, and flow of sessions.

The Second Plenary session, titled “Citizens’ Commission on Floods: Impact on Water, People and Health”, was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain. The dramatic session aimed to hear what the young have to say by underscoring the rationale behind the conference theme — “Water, People and Health” — and its relevance to Pakistan and the wider region. Framed as a “charge sheet against society”, a video was shown posing the question: “Aap hamare liye kaisi duniya chhor kar ja rahe hain?” — What kind of world are you leaving for us?

Addressing the issue from all its different angles and highlighting their detrimental impact, were Ehsan Leghari, Rafay Alam, Yasmeen Qazi, Noman Ahmed, Afia Salam, Hammad N Khan, and Syeda Malaika Zehra. Wrapping up the session were Commission members, Senator Javed Jabbar, Senator Mushahid Hussain, and Simi Kamal. Javed Jabbar stressed the importance of local government playing its role, and Mushahid Hussain pointed out that Pakistan reacts in exactly the same way – with three Cs — whenever a natural disaster strikes: Condolence, Compensation, and Commitment from foreign donor agencies. It never learns that in the long run, this modus operandi does not serve the country. Additionally, sessions on the streams of Water for People, Water for Health, and Water Justice took place. Topics covered were ‘Advancing South-South Cooperation’ Health and Food Security, Role of Private Sector in Water, Water Borne Diseases in Flood Times, and Indus Water Treaty and Indus Water Apportionment Accord. Notable speakers included Dr Pervaiz Amir, Dr Awlad Hussain, Dr Akissa Bahri, Johan Gely, Dr Fazilda Nabeel, Dr Mohammad Ashraf, Dr Jai Das, Bashir Anjum, Farrah Naz, Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Dr Sonia Murshed, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Favad Soomro, Nazish Shekha, Amir Masood, Waqar Hussain, Imran Aslam, Ayesha Aziz, Shahrukh Nadeem, Sameen Akhund, Dr. D.S. Akram, Shazina Masud, Dr Afia Zafar, Dr Xaher Gul, Dr Abid Aman Burki, Dr Lubna Naz, Dr Syed Aziz-ur-Rab, Nasir Panhwar, Rashida Dohad, and Faiz Kakar.

