RAWALPINDI – Security forces eliminated seven terrorists during two intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The first operation occurred on the night of December 10 in the Miran Shah area, where four militants were killed following intelligence about their presence. The second operation took place in the Spin Wam area, resulting in the deaths of three more militants during an intense exchange of fire.

Tragically, Lance Naik Mohammad Amin, a 34-year-old soldier from Faisalabad District, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly in the Spin Wam operation.

Ongoing Efforts

ISPR stated that sanitization operations are underway to clear the area of any remaining militants. The security forces reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism, emphasizing that the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Lance Naik Mohammad Amin only strengthen their resolve.