A family from Lyari, Karachi, whose dreams of performing Hajj this year were shattered, highlights the plight of around 67,000 Pakistanis who are at risk of missing the pilgrimage. Shahid Hassan, along with his relatives and friends, had paid Rs 1.2 million each in February to secure their Hajj trip. However, despite submitting their applications on time and making full payments through private operators, they are now unable to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Shahid shared his dismay with the media, explaining how the money raised, through selling jewelry and forming committees, represented not just financial sacrifice but also their spiritual hopes and obligations. The issue stems from the private Hajj operators’ inability to complete the required arrangements before the February 14 deadline set by the Saudi authorities.

The delays were caused by technical difficulties and issues with the new ‘Nasq’ portal, which handles pilgrim registration and payments. This prevented the registration of thousands of Pakistani applicants.

In response, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, stated that efforts are being made to recover the affected quota. Pakistan has a confirmed Hajj quota of 10,000, thanks to negotiations with Saudi Hajj Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. The Ministry is hopeful that if Saudi Arabia allows other countries to accommodate pilgrims who missed the deadline, Pakistani applicants will be prioritized.

The Ministry of Hajj also reminded that Pakistan had a formal agreement with Saudi Arabia to finalize arrangements by mid-February, a commitment which the private operators failed to meet.