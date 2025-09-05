Sydney, Australia – August – The Independence Day Open Championship 2025, a prestigious event in the squash community, concluded its fifth edition today, with Sana Bahadar emerging victorious after a thrilling final match in the Women’s open. Sana Bahadar (Pak) defeated Sarah Nelson (Aus) in a decisive victory, marking a significant achievement for the talented athlete.

The final match, held at Canterbury league Club, saw a dominant performance by Sana, who demonstrated exceptional skill, securing the title with a score of 3-1. This victory adds to Sana’s impressive career and solidifies their position as a top-tier competitor in the sport of squash.

Sana Bahadar said, “I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me, especially my parents and the Amir Sultan Chinoy Foundation. Competing in this category was not easy for me, but I am so proud that I did”.

Saif Bahadar, who is accompanying his sister, successfully reached the Quarter Finals in the men’s open squash category. The talented sibling duo have been are currently on tour in Australia.

Sher Bahadar, proud father of the sibling duo acknowledged the support of Sana and Sai’f’s coaches and mentors which included Riaz Khan, Muhammad Sohail, Owais Khan and Qamar Zaman. He said, “I thank Allah Almighty for this blessing and express my heartfelt gratitude to her sponsors Amir Sultan Chinoy Foundation and the Pakistan Squash Federation for their continuous support” and also thanks the organizers.

Classified as Persons with disabilities, they are Pakistan’s emerging squash duo (under 23) who are defying all odds. The Amir Sultan Chinoy Foundation have sponsored a multi-year agreement with Sana and Saif Bahadar, talented squash players from Pakistan to support their training and enabling them to showcase Pakistani’s squash talent globally.

The 5th Independence Day Tournament 2025 attracted world-class talent from across the globe, showcasing high-level competition and generating excitement among squash enthusiasts.

About Amir S. Chinoy Foundation:

ASCF is one of the oldest foundations in the nation that is working in the multiple areas in the society, the vision of ASCF is to support those in needs that could contribute to nationwide. Moreover, the ASCF is committed to work on quality education, health and social Welfare in the society.

About Amir S. Chinoy Group:

The ASC Group stands as one of Pakistan’s leading industrial conglomerates, with established strengths in manufacturing, trading, and industrial services. Within Pakistan, the Group operates seven manufacturing facilities, maintains a nationwide presence through its offices, and supports a broad distribution network that spans more than 1,600 outlets across over 500 cities and towns.

Internationally, the ASC Group boasts a strong export track record, generating combined export revenues exceeding USD 65 million. Its global reach is reflected through a growing number of international subsidiaries and a physical presence in countries including Australia, Canada, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Qatar.

Committed to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the ASC Group incorporates eco-friendly practices into its operations and community initiatives. As a signatory of the UN Global Compact and an advocate of UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), the Group has implemented over 13 megawatts of renewable energy and has planted more than 50,000 trees across its industrial sites.