Karachi: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Chairman, Sheikh Umer Rehan, has

strongly urged the government and the State Bank to reduce the interest rate by 500 basis points (5%) in

the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on November 4. Sheikh Umer emphasized

that the policy rate should be swiftly brought down to single digits in the next committee meeting to

support economic stability and ease financial pressures on businesses.

He highlighted the recent dip in inflation, which has reached 6.3% in October, while the real interest rate

currently stands at 10.2%. Citing these indicators, he advocated for an immediate reduction in the

interest rate from 17.5% to 12.5%, to align it with inflation and the real interest rate, making financing

more accessible for industry and business.

The PVMA chairman stressed that bringing the policy rate to single digits is crucial to reduce the cost of

borrowing, encourage investments, and make bank loans affordable. Such a move, he argued, would

foster sustainable growth and ease financial strain on businesses.

Sheikh Umer Rehan also addressed the urgent need for the government to resolve issues with

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to ensure stable and affordable energy supplies for industries. He

suggested that diplomatic dialogue could be employed to convince international stakeholders, like

Germany, to support Pakistan's economic stability by foregoing additional IPP profits during challenging

times, as Pakistan has consistently fulfilled payment obligations under IPP agreements.