A total of 47 universities from Pakistan have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2025, with Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad achieving the highest ranking among them, placed within the global range of 401–500.

The latest rankings encompass over 2,000 institutions across 115 countries and territories worldwide. Notable mentions include Air University Islamabad, Capital University of Science and Technology, COMSATS University Islamabad, Government College University Faisalabad, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad, Sukkur IBA University, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila, and the University of Malakand Dir Lower—all ranked within the range of 601–800.

In addition to these schools, several universities are positioned in the band from 801–1000; these include Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, International Islamic University Islamabad, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), PMAS Arid AgricultureUniversity Rawalpindi , The IslamiaUniversityof Bahawalpur ,Universityof Central Punjab Lahore ,Universitiesof Peshawar ,Gujrat ,LahoreManagementandTechnologyUniversitiesofthePunjabLahoreand VeterinaryandAnimalSciencesLahore.

Furthermore, twelve Pakistani universities fall into the category rated between 1001–1200; eight are ranked between positions1201-1500; and five institutions are placed in the category above1501. Additionally ,48universitiesareidentifiedas“reporters,”meaning they submitted data but did not qualify for ranking.