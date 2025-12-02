Karachi, December 2, 2025: K-Electric has launched another extensive and coordinated operation to curb electricity theft and further strengthen and safeguard its infrastructure in industrial zones.

During the recent crackdown, the teams removed approximately 4,000 kilograms of illegal kunda connections, while more than 6,200 illegal connections were disconnected. The operation was conducted across 17 feeders where an annual loss of nearly 44 million units was being incurred. This drive continued across five major industrial areas under K-Electric—Bin Qasim, Korangi Industrial Model Zone (KIMZ), North Karachi, SITE, and Uthal.

A total of 54 teams actively participated in removing illegal connections in various locations including Haroonabad, Bela, Lakra, Banuri, Hub Amirabad, Sector 6-D, SITE Superhighway, Somar Goth, Hadeed, Ghaghar Phatak, Mehran Town 6-D, and Bilal Colony Korangi.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana stated,

“This is not the first time such operations have been carried out in these areas. These are industrial feeders where zero load-shedding is observed, which unfortunately encourages electricity thieves to steal more from these points. Sadly, kunda connections are reinstalled shortly after such operations. We urge law enforcement agencies and the government to support us in permanently resolving this issue.”

K-Electric continues its efforts to improve recovery and shift consumers from illegal connections to regularized ones. Reducing electricity theft and ensuring timely bill payments directly support better recovery and loss profiles in any area, which are essential for minimizing load-shedding and improving power supply quality. KE remains committed to providing a reliable, transparent, and business-friendly energy system to strengthen Karachi’s economic activities.