Violence erupted on Monday night as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters clashed with security forces across various locations in Islamabad.

According to a report by Samaa TV , in one of the most tragic incidents, miscreants drove a vehicle into a group of Rangers personnel on the Srinagar Highway, killing four officers and injuring five others, including both Rangers and police officials, security sources reported.

This brings the total number of law enforcement officers martyred to six, including four Rangers and two police personnel, as PTI protesters continue to target security forces on their way to Islamabad for a sit-in protest. Sources of Samaa also revealed that more than 100 police officers have been injured so far, many of them seriously.

Earlier in the evening, at Chungi No 26 in Islamabad, a Rangers officer was injured in what authorities believe was an attack by PTI activists. Protesters reportedly pelted stones and opened fire on law enforcement, wounding one Rangers official, who was rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment.

Earlier in the day, tensions had already escalated when incidents of violence broke out as a convoy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi made its way toward Islamabad. Law enforcement officers were targeted by protestors disguised as demonstrators, leading to significant casualties.