Pakistan has recorded its first death from Naegleria fowleri this year, according to the Sindh Health Department.

A 36-year-old resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, tragically lost her life to the brain-eating amoeba.

Officials stated that she began experiencing symptoms on February 18 and was admitted to a private hospital the following day, February 19.

Despite medical efforts, she passed away on February 23. Lab results, finalized on February 24, confirmed the infection.

Investigations revealed that the woman had no history of water-related recreational activities. Her only known water exposure was performing ablution at home.

In 2024, Pakistan reported five fatalities caused by Naeg