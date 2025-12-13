Karachi : The 35th National Games concluded with Pakistan Army maintaining overwhelming supremacy, winning a total of 196 gold medals. WAPDA secured second position with 84 gold medals, while Pakistan Navy finished third with 36 gold medals.

Pakistan Air Force slipped to seventh position, while Punjab, which was placed eighth in the previous National Games held in Quetta, made a remarkable jump to fourth place on the medals table in Karachi.

Advertisements

HEC retained fifth position and Sindh remained sixth. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir failed to win any gold or silver medals.

Karachi (Sports Reporter):

Pakistan Army clinched the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after securing 196 gold medals and finishing far ahead of all other contingents at the 35th National Games. The ceremonial torch, lit on December 6 at the National Stadium Karachi, was extinguished at the closing ceremony.

According to records, during the 2023 Quetta National Games, Pakistan Army had won 199 gold, 133 silver, and 66 bronze medals. This time, it collected 196 gold, 96 silver, and 56 bronze medals.

Second-placed WAPDA, which had crossed the 100-gold mark in the previous Games, managed 84 gold, 71 silver, and 74 bronze medals this time. In Quetta, WAPDA had won 109 gold, 101 silver, and 80 bronze medals, totaling 290 medals.

Pakistan Navy secured third position with 36 gold, 39 silver, and 33 bronze medals, maintaining its third-place ranking from the Quetta Games, where it had won 28 gold, 32 silver, and 49 bronze medals.

Punjab, which finished eighth in the previous Games, surged to fourth position with 16 gold, 38 silver, and 72 bronze medals. In Quetta, Punjab had managed only 3 gold, 11 silver, and 53 bronze medals.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) finished fifth with 14 gold, 38 silver, and 65 bronze medals, the same position it held in Quetta with 8 gold, 17 silver, and 93 bronze medals.

Sindh concluded the Games in sixth position with 11 gold, 25 silver, and 57 bronze medals, ranking second among the provinces. In the Quetta Games, Sindh had finished sixth overall but first among provinces with 4 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

Pakistan Air Force dropped to seventh place with 9 gold, 16 silver, and 26 bronze medals, compared to its fourth-place finish in Quetta, where it had won 8 gold, 24 silver, and 42 bronze medals.

In other standings:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 8th (5 gold, 18 silver, 45 bronze)

Balochistan: 9th (4 gold, 14 silver, 30 bronze)

Railways: 10th (3 gold, 4 silver, 22 bronze)

Islamabad: 11th (1 gold, 4 silver, 10 bronze)

Police: 12th (1 gold, 2 silver, 25 bronze)

Gilgit-Baltistan: 13th (7 bronze)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir: 14th and last (7 bronze)

The Games highlighted Pakistan Army’s continued dominance in national sports while showcasing significant improvement by Punjab and consistent performances by WAPDA and Navy.