By: Perwaiz A.Shaikh

Hyderabad: In order to organize the 35th National Games Karachi in the best and most effective manner and to appoint maximum technical officials from the host province of Sindh, a Workshop titled “Capacity Building” was organized at Public School Hyderabad under the auspices of Sindh Baseball Association on the instructions of POA and Sindh Olympic Associations. At the beginning of the workshop, Organizing Secretary Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh explained the aims and objectives and provided information on doping.

Later, the special guests Principal Public School Hyderabad Iqbal Memon, former Prof. of Dow Medical University Karachi Dr. Nasreen Memon, member of Sindh Olympic Association and Director Physical Education Aisha Irum, Sports Officer PSH Rehan Sheikh, P.E.T Mohsin Ali gave lectures. In the workshop, President Sindh Baseball Association Engineer Muhammad Mohsin Khan gave a lecture on fair play via video link.

Baseball players, coaches and technical officials participated in the workshop in a grand manner. Chairman Hyderabad Baseball Hameed Shah, Head Coach Amir Saleem, Coordinator Mohiuddin Sheikh, Coaches Azeemuddin, Imran Khan, Anila Mehwish, Javed Yasin Malik, Nadeem Zaheer, Javed Ali, Ramiz Raja, Hussain, Mohsin Ali, Mrs. Irum, Roshan Lashari, Sanam Baloch, Zaheeruddin, Saadat Ali and others were present on the occasion.