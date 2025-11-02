Karachi : 2nd November, 2025: Making Waves of Change — The 31st Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2025 Makes a Splash!

The 31st Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship concluded with electrifying energy and record-breaking performances — once again celebrating the unstoppable spirit of Pakistan’s young female athletes. Over two thrilling days at the Karachi Gymkhana, the pool came alive with passion, perseverance, and powerful strokes as swimmers from across Sindh competed for glory.

Organized by the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA) and proudly sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd., the Championship has become a defining platform for women’s sports in Pakistan. For over three decades, Palmolive has championed this cause — empowering girls to dive into their potential, break barriers, and make their mark both nationally and internationally.

This year’s edition saw 450 talented swimmers from 20 institutions take to the water, delivering breathtaking performances across six age categories. The competition was fierce and the results, extraordinary — with 10 new records set in 67 events, setting a higher benchmark for the next generation of swimmers.

The atmosphere at the Grand Prize Distribution Ceremony was one of pure celebration. Proud parents, coaches, and teammates cheered as medals were presented to the winners by the Chief Guest, acclaimed actress Nimra Khan, who lauded the determination and discipline of the participants. She also commended KWSA and Colgate-Palmolive for their unwavering commitment to nurturing women’s talent and promoting sports as a force for empowerment and self- belief.

Also gracing the occasion was Mr. Zulfiqar Lakhani, Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd., who congratulated all the swimmers for their inspiring performances and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting initiatives that uplift and celebrate women in Pakistan.

From fresh faces to seasoned champions, the participants embodied teamwork, courage, and excellence — proving once again that the Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship is more than a competition; it’s a movement that continues to redefine the landscape of women’s sports in Pakistan.

The New Records created were:

1. Open Age Group 200M Individual Medley – Hareem Malik broke the record

a. New Record: 2:40.64

2. Age Group 15-16, 50M Breaststroke – Hareem Malik broke the record

a. New Record: 36.32

3. Age Group 11-12, 100M Butterfly – Zoya Omair Hafiz broke the record

a. New Record: 1:15.16

4. Open Age Group, 50M Breaststroke – Hareem Malik broke the record

a. New Record: 36.20

5. Age Group 11-12, 200M Individual Medley – Zoya Omair Hafiz broke the record

a. New Record: 2:46.58

6. Age Group 15-16, 200M Individual Medley – Hareem Malik broke the record

a. New Record: 2:40:68

7. Age Group 11-12, 50M Butterfly – Zoya Omair Hafiz broke the record

a. New Record: 33.32

8. Age Group 9-10 50M Medley Relay – Faiha Mateen, Ranya Chapal, Minhal Noman

Shakoor and Zargul Khan broke the record

a. New Record: 2:52:88

9. Age Group 11-12 100M Medley Relay – Batool Ali Asghar Poonawala, Batool Murtaza,

Insiyah Mufaddal and Batool Mustafa broke the record

a. New Record: 5:46.37

10. Age Group 15-16, 100M Butterfly – Hareem Malik broke the record

a. New Record: 1:11.63

Karachi Grammar School was the overall group champion with 533 points. CAS School followed in the runner’s up position with 176.5 points, and Karachi Club bagged the third position with 129 points.