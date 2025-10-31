The 31st Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship Makes a Splash — Bigger, Bolder, and More Inspiring Than Ever

Karachi, November 2025 — The waves of progress continue to rise as the 31st Palmolive Sindh

Women’s Swimming Championship takes center stage at Karachi Gymkhana, marking another

milestone in the evolution of women’s sports in Pakistan.

Building on last year’s record-breaking success, this year’s championship is the largest ever, with over

450 young athletes from 20 leading institutions across Sindh competing for glory. From first-time

swimmers to seasoned champions, the event embodies the spirit of empowerment, excellence, and

endurance that has defined the legacy of women’s swimming for over three decades.

Organized by the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA) in partnership with Colgate-

Palmolive Pakistan, the championship continues its proud tradition since 1991 of discovering and

nurturing the next generation of swimming talent. Many of Pakistan’s national and international

medalists began their journeys in these very waters — a testament to KWSA’s relentless dedication and

Palmolive’s unwavering commitment to championing women in sports.

“This championship has never just been about medals — it’s about momentum,” said Alina Adnan,

Brand Manager Palmolive. “Each year, we see these young athletes push boundaries, break barriers, and

set new benchmarks for what women’s sports in Pakistan can achieve.”

The 31st edition is not just an event — it’s a celebration of evolution. With enhanced facilities,

expanded participation, and electrifying energy, it represents the growing recognition of women’s

swimming as a sport that deserves national spotlight. The competition features official FINA events,

with swimmers from institutions including Karachi Grammar School, Bayview Academy, Karachi

American School, The City School, Beaconhouse, Haque Academy, The Ivy School, Links, CAS, DHA Sports

Club (Moin Khan Academy), Karachi Club, and many others.

By providing a premier platform for young female athletes to compete, grow, and shine, Palmolive

continues to reaffirm its role as a catalyst for progress — empowering women through confidence,

courage, and competition.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 1 st , 2025, while the Medal

and Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 5 p.m., open to the public at

Karachi Gymkhana. As the swimmers take their marks, one thing is clear — the Palmolive Sindh

Women’s Swimming Championship is not just making waves, it’s shaping the future of women’s sports

in Pakistan.

