Karachi : 25th November, 2024: Concluding on a high note, the 30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2024 set the tone of triumph for its contestants. Surpassing milestones and setting the bar high, Pakistan’s young female swimmers emerged victorious as the crowds cheered and celebrated the winners and the new records that were set in the six age groups that were contested. Sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. and organized by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA) for 30 years, the Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship has consistently provided a platform for female participants to hone their talent & encourage healthy competition. Promoting swimming on a national scale, this competition opens the doors to both new and seasoned swimmers, giving them the confidence to represent Pakistan at home and abroad. Over the course of two days, 13 new records were created in 69 events at the 30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2024 – setting challenging swim times for next year’s competitors.

The final Prize Distribution Ceremony brought smiles to many, as their achievements brought prestige and honor to the schools and clubs they were representing. The honorable Chief Guest Sania Maskatiya, renowned celebrity

graced the occasion and presented medals to the winning swimmers and teams. The Chief Guest was immensely impressed by the performance of the participants and also applauded KWSA (Karachi Women’s Swimming Association) and Colgate Palmolive for their continuous efforts to promote female swimming in Pakistan and Colgate-Palmolive for making this initiative possible through their sponsorship. Mr. Zulfiqar Lakhani, Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd., also graced the occasion with his presence. The continued participation of highly competitive and enthusiastic athletes is the secret behind the success of this two-day swimming event. In all, 250+ children and 16 institutions took part, and set new standards of record-breaking

excellence through exceptional sportsmanship, setting the bar high for next year. The New Records created were:

1. Open Age Group 800M Freestyle – Meher Maqbool broke the record a. Old Record: 10:33:52

b. New Record: 10:12:56 2. Open Age Group 200M Individual Medley – Hareem Malik broke the record

a. Old Record: 2:44:06 b. New Record: 2:42:43 3. Open Age Group 400M Freestyle – Meher Maqbool broke the record a. Old Record: 5:15:15 b. New Record: 4:59:20 4. Age Group 15-16, 50M Breaststroke – Hareem Malik broke the record a. Old Record: 38:55 b. New Record: 37:77 5. Age Group 15-16, 200M Backstroke – Meher Maqbool broke the record a. Old Record: 2:47:43 b. New Record: 2:37:86 6. Age Group 11-12, 200M Individual Medley – Zoya Omair Hafiz broke the record a. Old Record: 2:58:21 b. New Record: 2:54:13 7. Age Group 15-16, 50M Butterfly – Daniya Bhatia broke the record a. Old Record: 33:11 b. New Record: 32:16 8. Age Group 15-16, 200M Individual Medley – Hareem Malik broke the record a. Old Record:2:47:76 b. New Record: 2:44:81 9. Open Age Group 200M Backstroke – Meher Maqbool broke the record a. Old Record: 2:42:77 b. New Record: 2:39:20

10. Open Age Group 200M Breaststroke – Hareem Malik broke the record a. Old Record: 2:58:28 b. New Record: 2:57:26 11. Age Group 15-16, 100M Backstroke – Meher Maqbool broke the record a. Old Record: 1:15:29

b. New Record: 1:14:76 12. Age Group 15-16, 100M Breaststroke – Hareem Malik broke the record a. Old Record: 1:23:69 b. New Record: 1:21:65 13. Open Age Group 100M Butterfly – Daniya Bhatia broke the record a. Old Record: 1:16:71 b. New Record: 1:14:70 Karachi Grammar School was the overall group champion with 741 points. CAS School followed in the runner’s up position with 218 points, and Karachi Club bagged the third position with 129 points.