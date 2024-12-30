Karachi, Pakistan – December 31, 2024 : United Bank Limited (UBL) has arranged and financed a USD 300 million short-term loan for the Government of Pakistan through its UAE and Bahrain branches. UBL boasts one of the largest international footprints amongst Pakistani banks, with its international assets exceeding USD 2.4 Billion. This deal reaffirms UBL’s ability to offer clients seamless and reliable solutions, both in Pakistan and abroad. UBL enjoys a strong track record of successfully executing complex and high-value transactions.

This transaction supports Pakistan’s external financing needs, in-line with commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As Pakistan continues to improve its economic outlook, UBL is committed to play a role as a trusted partner in fostering sustainable economic progress and dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and innovation.