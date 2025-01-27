An earthquake of 3.7 magnitudes on the Richter Scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas on Monday evening.

“The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that an earthquake shook parts of Pakistan at 6:01 PM, with its epicentre located 19 kilometers west of Quetta.”

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitudes on the Richter Scale struck Quetta and its adjoining areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Quetta and suburbs.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, while its depth was 98 kilometers.