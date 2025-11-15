Islamabad, 15th November 2025: The 2nd **International Oil & Gas Conference Pakistan 2025 is scheduled for **Monday, 17th November 2025 in Islamabad, bringing together top leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. The conference is proudly supported by **OGRA (Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority)** and **OCAC (Oil Companies Advisory Council)**, emphasizing its importance in shaping the industry’s future.

The day-long event will begin with the **Inaugural Session**, which will feature a welcome address by **Mr. M. Naeem Qureshi, Managing Editor of Monthly Energy Update**, an event brief by **Master of Ceremony Halima Khan**, and keynote addresses by **Mr. Ali Taha AL-Tamimi, President PEPPCA and CEO Kuwait Petroleum**, **Secretary Petroleum, Government of Pakistan**, and **Chief Guest Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division), Government of Pakistan**.

Technical presentations will follow from leading industry figures, including **Mr. Arshad Palekar, GM Exploration & Core Business Development, Pakistan Petroleum Limited**, **Mr. Sohail Hashmi, Head of Exploration, Pak Arab Refinery Limited**, and **Mr. Saleem Anwar, GM Attock Refinery**, who will highlight challenges and the way forward for Pakistan’s refinery sector. Insights will also be shared by **Mr. Iqbal Z Ahmed, Chairman Associated Group**, and **Mr. Raziuddin Razi, CEO Apex Energy Ltd**.

The conference aims to provide a dynamic platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning. Its key objectives include facilitating discussions between policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders on emerging trends and challenges; highlighting investment opportunities and strategies for sustainable growth in exploration, refining, and gas sectors; sharing technical insights and best practices; examining regulatory developments and market dynamics in gaseous fuels, LPG, natural gas, and LNG; and strengthening collaboration between public and private sector players to enhance Pakistan’s energy security and economic development.

A key highlight of the conference will be an **exclusive panel discussion on gaseous fuels, LPG, natural gas, and LNG**, chaired by **Mr. Moin Qazi, VP Nimex Petroleum Group**, with panelists including **Mr. Rahil Ihsan Patafi, Joint Executive Director (Technical), OGRA**, **Mr. Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Joint Secretary Ministry Petroleum, GOP**, and **Mr. Jawwad Ali Khan, MD/CEO SSGC LPG**. The panel will explore regulatory developments, market dynamics, and future growth opportunities in the sector.

The 2nd International Oil & Gas Conference Pakistan 2025 promises to be a pivotal platform for dialogue, collaboration, and strategic planning, drawing leading industry players from Pakistan and abroad.