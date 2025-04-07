KARACHI – The 23rd edition of the Lux Style Awards (LSAs) has revealed its nominees, recognizing outstanding talent across the fields of fashion, film, music, and television. This year, the prestigious ceremony is set to be conducted in a fully digital format for the first time, offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content, live interaction, and immersive experiences online.

The awards will be presented in 30 categories, with nominations divided into Viewer’s Choice and Jury Choice segments. From blockbuster films and hit TV dramas to chart-topping songs and bold fashion statements, the LSAs continue to spotlight the country’s creative brilliance.

In the music categories, Aur’s Tu Hai Kahan and Hasan Raheem’s Wishes lead the pack, while artists like Abdullah Khan, Nehaal Naseem, and Talha Anjum are also strong contenders.

For film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, John, and Gunjal feature prominently with nominations for Best Film, Director, and Actor. The playback category celebrates memorable songs like Kahaniyaan, Andhera, and Chitthiyan.

The drama categories reflect the popularity of hits like Tere Bin, Kabli Pulao, and Kuch Ankahi, with stars like Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Sajal Aly, and Bilal Abbas earning nods in both Viewer and Jury Choice categories.

Fashion nominees highlight rising talent and industry veterans across categories like Best Model, Stylist, Photographer, and Fashion Brand of the Year.

With such a diverse and competitive lineup, excitement is already building for what promises to be an innovative and star-studded virtual celebration of Pakistani entertainment and style.