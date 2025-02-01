KALAT: Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies gunned down 23 terrorists in two clearance operations conducted in Kalat and Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

The ISPR stated that multiple sanitization operations were being conducted by the security forces throughout the province after the Kalat incident.

In one of such operation conducted in Harnai District, troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result eleven terrorists were gunned down and multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

Earlier, on night of 31 January/ 1 February while successfully thwarting terrorists’ attempt to establish roadblock in general area Mangocher, Kalat District, twelve terrorists were killed, bringing the total number of dead terrorists to 23 in Balochistan operations during last 24 hours.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, during the conduct of operations, eighteen soldiers embraced martyrdom.

On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly innocent civilians.

Ensuing sanitization operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

It’s worth mentioning here that as many as 43 terrorists were killed by the Security Forces since December 9 during extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, causing a major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

“On night 12-13 December, security forces conducted an IBO in Lakki Marwat District. Own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly six khwarij were killed. Since 9 December 24, eighteen khwarij were sent to hell in KP Province”, said an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued here.

The security forces, after an intense fire exchange, successfully neutralized 10 terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Musa Khel and Panjgur Districts of Balochistan. Since 9 December, twenty five terrorists were sent to hell in Balochistan.