Karachi. Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan graced the event as Chief Guest.

The Annual Awards recognize excellence in performance by individuals and institutions under various categories including Banking, Brokerage, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Fund Manager, ESG and Gender Diversity. Highly reputable professionals with extensive experience are chosen to judge these awards for maintaining transparency and credibility. The event attendees included senior professionals from the industry and members of CFA Society Pakistan.

In his keynote address, Mr. Jameel Ahmad noted that Pakistan has achieved significant macroeconomic stability by pursuing coordinated and prudent monetary and fiscal policies, which have led to a sharp reduction in inflation, and a rebuilding of external and fiscal buffers. While highlighting the importance of capital markets in emerging economies’ pursuit of sustainable and inclusive growth, he referred to a gap in the credit and investment needs of the private sector in the country. This gap can be met through continued efforts to improve capital market infrastructure and governance; developing alternative investment products; expanding digital access and simplifying onboarding procedures; and enhancing transparency to increase public trust in the financial markets. In this regard, he commended CFA Society Pakistan for its continued efforts to promote ethical investment practices and financial market development in the country.

Speaking at the occasion virtually, Mr. Paul Moody, Managing Director, Global Partnerships & Client Solutions, CFA Institute recognized CFA Society Pakistan’s tireless efforts alongside CFA Institute to promote highest standards of ethics and professional excellence in the investment community, for the ultimate benefit of society. He also applauded the Society and Board of Directors in the impact they make in the local investment industry and beyond, and appreciated the volunteers and their efforts to make the award ceremony successful.

Mr. Muhammad Asim, CFA, President of CFA Society Pakistan, delivered the welcome address and congratulated the winners. “The 22nd Annual Excellence Awards recognize individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, integrity, and leadership within Pakistan’s financial sector,” said Mr. Asim.

He further added, “These awards underscore the Society’s ongoing commitment to advancing ethical standards, promoting financial literacy, and fostering a culture of excellence across the investment profession. We are deeply grateful to our members, volunteers, and partners for their continued support, and we congratulate all award recipients for their exemplary contributions to the industry.”

In recent years, CFA Society Pakistan has witnessed steady growth in its candidate base, reflecting a rising interest in globally recognized professional qualifications and ethical finance practices. The Society’s expanding programs in education, advocacy, and professional development continue to strengthen its role as a leading voice in Pakistan’s financial community and a trusted partner in advancing the country’s economic and investment landscape.

CFA Society Pakistan is a member society of the CFA Institute, which is a global organization of finance and Investment professionals and administers the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program worldwide. The aim of CFA Institute is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 + CFA charterholders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 155 + local member societies.