From soulful ghazals to cinematic ballads, songs featuring iconic Pakistani artists continue to command repeat listenership across continents, even decades after their release. These tracks are still being discovered, replayed, and emotionally claimed by listeners worldwide. The data reflects sustained global listenership across generations and geographies, underscoring Spotify’s role as a platform where Pakistan’s musical legacy continues to thrive.

2025 Wrapped data highlights some oldies that continue to dominate global listenership. With “Tumse Milke Dil Ka (From “Main Hoon Na”)” by Sonu Nigam and Sabri Brothers topping the list, followed by Ghulam Ali’s “Teri Yaad Yaad Yaad” and “Chupke Chupke Raat Din Aansoon Bahana Yaad Hai”, these songs are a nostalgic reminder of where audiences’ hearts lie. “Dulhe Ka Sehra – Male Version” and “Tumhen Dillagi Bhool Jani Paregee” by the ultimate ‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan complete the top five Pakistani throwbacks of 2025.

It is quite evident that these tracks are not driven by seasonal virality or short-term trends. Instead, they reflect long-term, organic listening, with strong performances rooted in a rich South Asian heritage that continues to resonate with listeners who, even today, are rediscovering these songs. This resurgence underscores a defining insight from 2025 Wrapped: great music does not age, it travels from one generation to another.

Eligible users can now explore their personalized 2025 Wrapped experience exclusively on the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). Users are encouraged to update to the latest version to access Wrapped via the feed on Home.