An ancient Roman shipwrecked in a storm has been discovered on a Croatian coast. The 2,000-year-old ship is still in excellent condition. Archaeologists discovered the ship this month off the Dalmatian coast of Croatia, two thousand years after it sank. According to the team of researchers, the ship’s wood looks as if it has been recently carved. Divers discovered a rare piece of wood with a metal nail in it in 2020, which they thought was a shipwreck at the Roman port of Barbary. Five years later, an entire 42-foot ship was discovered, in which a large quantity of ancient coins were also found.

