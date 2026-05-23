Karachi: The prestigious Charter Presentation & Members Induction Ceremony of the 1st Karachi Platinum Lions Club under Lions Clubs International was held with great enthusiasm and elegance at the renowned Karachi Marriott Hotel.

The grand ceremony was hosted by Lion Fayyaz Ilyas, Charter President of the club, who welcomed distinguished guests, community leaders, business personalities, diplomats, and members of the Lions fraternity for an evening dedicated to humanitarian service, fellowship, and leadership.

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Chief Guest Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz attended the ceremony alongside Guests of Honor including Past Director Lions International Malik Khuda Baksh, Patron Karachi Platinum Lions Club Lion Asif Sumsum, and Ahsan Arshad Sh., adding prestige and significance to the memorable occasion.

During the ceremony, the official charter leadership of the club was introduced. The leadership team includes Lion Asif Sumsum as Patron, Lion Fayyaz Ilyas as Charter President, Hussain Pardesi as Senior Board Member, Altaf Muhammad as Senior Vice President, Lion Muhammad Ali as Vice President, Lion Noureen Khan as Club Secretary, and Lion Shoaib Khan as Club Treasurer.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of unity, social responsibility, humanitarian efforts, and community welfare, reaffirming the mission and values of Lions Clubs International.

The event also served as a platform for networking and recognition, bringing together prominent personalities from various sectors of society in a spirit of collaboration and service.

The prestigious ceremony was proudly sponsored by RAF’S Falaknaz Group, whose support contributed to the success and grandeur of the evening.

The event concluded on a high note with renewed commitment from members and leadership toward serving humanity and strengthening community welfare initiatives across Karachi and beyond.