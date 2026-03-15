With Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we want you to know that we are doing our utmost to support you with your journey, and to reunite you with your family and loved ones.

We recognise this situation may be unsettling and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us, and we are truly grateful for your continued support at this challenging time. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace. Advertisements

Qatar Airways will operate a revised limited number of flights from 18 March to 28 March 2026. These schedules have been enhanced to give more flexibility to passengers wishing to travel.

To view this schedule click here.

To book these flights and for the latest flight updates, please visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent.

Passengers who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to one of the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information. Please be sure to check the Qatar Airways website or app and ensure your contact details are correct and updated.

Please note: Flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond our control.

Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.

The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding.

As a continuing measure, please be reminded that if you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 28 March 2026, you are eligible for:

Two complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to 30 April 2026 when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, or

Refund of the unused ticket value

For booking related assistance, find out more by reading our FAQs.