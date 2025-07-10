Advertisements

Lahore: Thursday, July 10, 2025: Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering (HUDPHED), Sultan Tariq Bajwa, conducted an on-ground visit to Walton Road and CBD Route 47 to review the performance of critical infrastructure following the recent heavy monsoon spell in Lahore, which recorded rainfall up to 178 mm.

Accompanied by CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Director Construction Asif Babar and Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Parliamentary Secretary HUDPHED personally inspected Walton Road, Disposal Station 1, and CBD Route 47 to assess the condition of the roads and drainage systems after the downpour.

During the visit, Sultan Tariq Bajwa expressed appreciation for CBD Punjab’s dedicated efforts in modernizing the city’s urban infrastructure. He specifically lauded the successful implementation of a state-of-the-art sewerage system at Walton Road, which has effectively resolved the persistent issue of urban flooding that plagued commuters for decades.

“CBD Punjab has done a remarkable job,” said Sultan Tariq Bajwa. “I have witnessed no flooding on Walton Road. Just a few years back, it was nearly impossible to commute on Walton Road during the rainy season. After today’s heavy spell of rain, traffic is flowing smoothly, which shows the impact of thoughtful planning and modern engineering.”

This transformation stands as a testament to CBD Punjab’s vision of integrating sustainable and resilient infrastructure solutions within Lahore’s rapidly evolving urban landscape. Walton Road, once notorious for waterlogging during the monsoon season, now demonstrates the tangible results of targeted investment in drainage and sewerage upgrades.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized the authority’s commitment to delivering high-quality urban infrastructure for the people of Lahore. He said, “Our focus has always been on addressing longstanding civic challenges through sustainable engineering solutions. The success witnessed today is the result of tireless work by our teams and our commitment to transform Lahore’s infrastructure in line with global best practices. We will continue to ensure that our projects not only meet present needs but also cater to the future demands of a modern city.”

This visit further reinforces the role of CBD Punjab in supporting the government’s broader vision to enhance the quality of life for citizens and ensure seamless mobility even during extreme weather conditions.