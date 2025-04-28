Pakistan’s security forces have killed 17 terrorists from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a follow-up operation along the Pak-Afghan border, the military’s media wing, ISPR, reported on Monday. This operation brings the total number of TTP militants killed in security actions over the past three days to 71.

The operation, which took place in the Hasan Khel area and surrounding regions near the Afghan border, resulted in the elimination of the militants and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Previously, a major blow to the TTP was dealt when 54 militants were neutralized in an operation on the border just the day before.

This follow-up action is part of an ongoing military effort to secure the border region and counter the rising threat of terrorism. ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dismantling terrorist groups and preventing any attempts to destabilize the country. The military’s efforts are aimed at ensuring the nation’s peace, stability, and development.

The operation also led to the seizure of large quantities of weapons and explosives from the slain militants.