RAWALPINDI, Dec 24 (INP): The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested 15 miscreants for street crimes, drugs and liquor supply, having illegal arms and other unlawful activities from different areas of the district. According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police busted a 3-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes. Two stolen motorcycles and snatched amount of Rs 45,000 were recovered from the accused Qand Agha, Shahzad and Rahimullah. Similarly, the Dhamial Police arrested accused Asim with 1.1 kilograms of hashish, while the Race Course Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from accused Umair Ahmed. Likewise, the Wah Saddar Police held accused Waqas with 60 liters of liquor, while the Bani Police nabbed accused Mohsin on the recovery of seven liters of liquor. Meanwhile, four accused namely Qasim, Zahoor, Zubair and Ghulam Shabbir were arrested by the Ratta Amral, R A Bazar, Dhamial and Chontra Police respectively for having 30-bore pistols with ammunition. The Waris Khan Police held two accused Abrar and Khurram in cheque dishonour cases, while the Jatli Police nabbed Adil and Sudhir for illegally selling petrol.