New route comes as airline surpasses Starlink roll-out target for 2024, equipping 15 Boeing 777 aircraft with Starlink instead of the planned 12. TORONTO, Canada – Qatar Airways is marking two historic milestones: new flights to Toronto Canada, and more Starlink-enabled aircraft than ever before. The airline’s inaugural flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) – a Starlink-enabled Boeing 777 – landed today, officially marking the launch of three weekly non-stop flights from the World’s Best Airport as voted by Skytrax in 2024, Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Toronto becomes Qatar Airways’ second destination in Canada, in addition to Montreal, which has served more than 1.6 million passengers across seven daily flights to and from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), since its launch in 2011. This also marks the airline’s fourteenth gateway to the Americas.

The new Toronto service will provide travellers from Canada and beyond with seamless access to destinations across Qatar Airways’ extensive global network. It also comes as the airline surpasses its target of fitting Starlink to 12 Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of 2024, with 14 aircraft upgraded in under 55 days, bringing the total to 15.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways extends a warm welcome to the vibrant and diverse city of Toronto as the latest destination to join our expansive network of more than 170 destinations. As our second gateway in Canada, this launch underscores our unwavering commitment to presenting Canadian travellers with unparalleled service and seamless connectivity. Toronto Pearson serves as a vital hub for global travel, and its role as a gateway for business, culture, and tourism makes it a fitting addition to our network. We are proud to bring our world-class service and award-winning hospitality to this dynamic city.”

As the largest global airline to offer complimentary Starlink on board, Qatar Airways is also the world’s first airline to operate Boeing 777 Starlink-equipped aircraft. It means that passengers can now stay entertained and connected throughout their journey, streaming their favourite shows and live sports, enjoying online gaming, or working seamlessly at 35,000 feet.

While flying on board one of Qatar Airways’15 Starlink-enabled aircraft, passengers will also be able to enjoy unparalleled service, whether it’s Business Class à la carte, or unlimited snacks and beverages in economy class, while enjoying 8,000 entertainment options.

Toronto Pearson Chief Executive Officer and President, Ms. Deborah Flint, said: “We are excited for Qatar Airways to begin service at Toronto Pearson. This highly anticipated route from Toronto Pearson unlocks an exciting range of destinations for passengers looking to fly to the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Global connectivity is a strategic importance to Canada and to Pearson as the demand for international travel rapidly grows and this route adds to the variety of convenient and accessible flight options for our passengers.”

Toronto Pearson is Canada’s largest airport by total passenger traffic and offers the most international destinations of any airport in North America, making it a key hub for travellers. As Canada’s largest city, and the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is home to a diverse population with large communities from China, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Flight Schedule to Toronto:

Every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (all local time)

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – QR767: Departure 08:10; Arrival 14:15