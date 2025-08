Karachi Pakistan : 14 August Independence day and Markah-e-Haq Celebrations, Mr . Shujaat ali baig Convenor and Syed Turab Shah Deputy Convenor of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Public Relations, Meeting with the Secretary General Commodore Sadeed A Malik sitara e Imtiaz ,and Executive Secretary Ms. Irum Fawad at Quaid-i-Azam House Museum Regarding 14 August Independence day and Markah-e-Haq Celebrations.