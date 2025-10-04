ISLAMABAD: Israel announced on Saturday that it has deported 137 additional activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were earlier detained while sailing through international waters toward Gaza in an effort to show solidarity with the war-torn enclave.

According to Israel’s foreign ministry, those deported included citizens from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Jordan, and several other countries.

Advertisements

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry said:

“137 more provocateurs of the Hamas–Sumud flotilla were deported today to Turkey.”

It added that Israel aims to expedite the deportation of all individuals involved in the flotilla.

On Friday, Israel had already deported the first group of four Italian detainees from the intercepted mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month carrying hundreds of activists, politicians, and prominent figures, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, aiming to break the blockade and draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of an imminent famine.

Israeli naval forces began intercepting the flotilla’s vessels on Wednesday. A day later, Israeli officials confirmed that over 400 people aboard the boats had been prevented from reaching Palestinian territory.

Trump gives Hamas ultimatum to accept Gaza plan or face ‘all hell’