A 13-year-old Afghan boy has been discovered at Delhi Airport after making a life-threatening escape from Afghanistan by hiding inside the landing gear of an aircraft. Authorities in India were left stunned by how the child managed to survive the perilous journey.

Reports reveal that the boy endured extreme conditions—freezing temperatures, lack of oxygen, and severe physical risk—throughout the flight before safely landing in India. Officials believe his desperate attempt highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where escaping at such a risk seemed like a better choice than staying behind.

Advertisements