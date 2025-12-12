Dubai : Automechanika Dubai 2025 wrapped up successfully at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together global manufacturers, innovators, and automotive experts. The event further strengthened its reputation as a premier platform for the automotive aftermarket.

This year’s edition expanded by 11%, hosting over 2,300 exhibitors from more than 60 countries across 20 halls reinforcing Automechanika Dubai’s position as the region’s largest global trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and services industry.

For the 2025 edition, TDAP supported 10 prominent Pakistani companies at the Pakistan Pavilion, including Ghauri Tyres & Tubes, Multi Tech Engineering, Super Horn, Thermosole Industries, Rastgar Engineering, Sanpak Engineering, Darson Industries, United Auto Industries, and Diamond Tyres. In addition, Panther Tyres Limited, Pakistan Accumulators Limited, and Atlas Battery Limited participated independently, further highlighting Pakistan’s strong presence at the show.

The exhibition provided Pakistani companies with a valuable platform to showcase their products and engage with international buyers. Visitors and delegations from Pakistan explored opportunities and strengthened business ties. Participants reported high engagement, meaningful discussions, and promising prospects for expanding their presence in the global automotive industry.

Mr. Mian Muhammad Affan, Director Sales and Marketing, Ghauri Tyre and Tube, shared his views on the exhibition:

“Automechanika Dubai went very well and gave us a good platform to meet international buyers. We had detailed discussions, looked at possible collaborations, and learned about market trends. This year again, we are very happy with the inquiries we received.”

Mr. Abdul Karim, Director Super Horn House, said about his experience:

“The fair was highly productive, with most buyers coming from African markets. He added that interactions with international buyers allowed them to showcase their products, gain valuable feedback, and build strong business relationships expected to lead to long-term partnerships and expanded trade opportunities”.

As the event concluded, exhibitors expressed confidence that the connections made at Automechanika Dubai 2025 would lead to lasting partnerships and increased trade opportunities. The active participation of Pakistani companies underscored the country’s rising competitiveness and commitment to innovation in the automotive sector.