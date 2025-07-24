Advertisements

KARACHI – July 24, 2025 — The 11th International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) 2025 officially opened today at Expo Center Karachi, marking a major step forward in Pakistan’s transition to clean and sustainable energy. Organized by WPS (White Paper Summits), this three-day international exhibition brings together innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the solar and renewable energy sectors.

ISEM 2025 features cutting-edge solar panels, hybrid systems, energy storage solutions, and off-grid technologies — providing a platform for collaboration and innovation in the fight against energy shortages and climate change.

Khawaja Wahaj Ul Haque, Country Manager for WPS, remarked: “Our goal with ISEM is to go beyond exhibitions. Every technology displayed here is a step toward energy independence and a greener future for Pakistan.”

With Pakistan’s growing focus on renewable energy and falling global solar costs, ISEM 2025 highlights the country’s readiness to adopt a low-carbon, self-sufficient energy model.

The three-day exhibition will continue until July 26, 2025, welcoming professionals, institutions, and the general public to engage with the future of clean energy.