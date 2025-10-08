ORAKZAI, KHYBER-PAKHTUNKHWA — Eleven Pakistan Army personnel, including Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif and Major Tayyab Rahat, embraced martyrdom during a late-night intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in Orakzai District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation, which turned into an intense exchange of fire, targeted militants affiliated with the India-backed Fitna al Khwarij group. According to ISPR, security forces successfully neutralized the threat, killing 19 terrorists and destroying their strongholds.

Lt Col Junaid Arif (39) and Major Tayyab Rahat (39), both from Rawalpindi, led their troops from the front lines before making the ultimate sacrifice. The martyred soldiers also include:

Naib Subedar Azam Gul (38, Khyber)

Naik Adil Hussain (35, Kurram)

Naik Gul Ameer (34, Tank)

Lance Naik Sher Khan (31, Mardan)

Lance Naik Talish Faraz (32, Mansehra)

Lance Naik Irshad Hussain (32, Kurram)

Sepoy Tufail Khan (28, Malakand)

Sepoy Aqib Ali (23, Swabi)

Sepoy Muhammad Zahid (24, Tank)

The ISPR stated that sanitization operations continue to clear the area of remaining militants. “The sacrifices of our brave soldiers strengthen our resolve to eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan,” it added.

This IBO is part of a broader counter-terrorism campaign across the country. On October 1, seven militants were killed in Balochistan’s Sherani district, while previous operations in Lakki Marwat and Mastung resulted in the elimination of multiple India-linked terrorist cells.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred heroes, warning Afghanistan against allowing its territory to be used for terrorism. “Masterminds of attacks in Pakistan operate from Afghan soil with Indian backing — a befitting response will follow,” he said.

ISPR reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army remains fully committed to eradicating terrorism and protecting the country’s sovereignty.