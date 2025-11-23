Karachi, November 23, 2025 — After a hugely successful opening day, the second and closing day of the 10th Adab Festival Pakistan continued here at Habitt City, providing food for thought, cultural and literary exchange of ideas, and entertainment for all those who visited from different walks of life.

Throughout the second day, visitors continued to explore the Book & Craft Fair, sponsors’ stalls, and a bustling Children’s Literature Strand. Like the previous day, the strand featured a talent show, storytelling by Yasmin Motasim, puppet theatre by Mehreen Kamran, bookmaking sessions with Ameena Saiyid, and theatre activities led by Atif Badar. A dedicated Creative Writing Workshop titled ‘The Storymakers Studio’ conducted by Taha Kehar continued to draw teenagers on its second day as well.

The day unfolded with a range of thought-provoking sessions covering subjects ranging from technology and identity to cultural heritage, women’s leadership, education, and artistic innovation. The first discussion session of the day, ‘Designing Tomorrow with Artificial Intelligence,’ featured Jehan Ara alongside Dr Salman Khatani and Sadaf Bhatti, moderated by Ahsan Siddiqui. The conversation delved into the intersection of creativity and technology, addressing how AI was reshaping industries, learning environments, and future opportunities for Pakistan’s youth.

Simultaneously, there was a gripping talk titled ‘Leaders Of Tomorrow: A Conversation with Young Changemakers.’ Featuring Arsalan Bukhari, Naael Ebrahim, Maha Hasan, and Shoaib Arshad, and moderated by Ayiza Salman, it saw emerging and established professionals sharing personal journeys and discussing the responsibilities and challenges of leadership in contemporary society. The session emphasized empowerment, mentorship, and building resilience among young Pakistanis navigating a rapidly evolving world.

The next session of the day, titled ‘The Significance of the Musicalization of Literature,’ a talk by Arshad Mehmud with recorded music, reflected on the intimate relationship between words and melody. Mehmud’s views highlighted how Pakistan’s literary heritage had consistently shaped its music, theatre, and performance traditions, drawing admiration from attendees.

Simultaneously, author Taha Kehar conducted a Book Talk session on Nadya Chisty-Mujahid’s ‘Perennial College Tales,’ which was followed by the session titled ‘Echoes Of Mohenjodaro: Our Legacy, Excavations, and The Future’ featuring Nasreen Iqbal, Afia Salam, Dr Asma Ibrahim, and introduced by Raheela Baqai.

The venue hosted, in the afternoon, two book launches that added richness to the literary atmosphere. These sessions included Peerzada Salman’s ‘Fever Log and Other Stories’ with Amber Paracha alongside the author, and Amber Romasa Nagori’s ‘Tales of Agnimitra and Tamanna’ with Athar Tahir in conversation with the author, moderated by Kamila Habib. Each author shared insights into their writing process, themes, and inspirations while interacting with readers.

Meanwhile, simultaneously, another major highlight of Day 2 was the session ‘Power Women of Pakistan: Her Story, Our Future,’ bringing together the likes of wonder women Mahtab Rashdi, Saira Awan Malik, Dr Sharmila Faruqi, and Sheema Kermani from diverse fields, moderated by Zarrar Khuhro. They reflected on their professional journeys, the challenges they overcame, and the wider social impact of women’s leadership. The conversation resonated strongly with the audience and underscored the evolving role of women in shaping Pakistan’s narrative.

The festival continued with an interesting session: ‘Meditation, Spirituality and Absolute Intelligence,’ conducted by Naeem Zamindar, who was introduced by Raheela Baqai. Simultaneously, another powerful session took place: a theatrical reading titled ‘Hum Gunahgar Aurtain (We Sinful Women): In Conversation with Kishwar Naheed’ featuring Huma Baqai, Wusatullah Khan, and Uzma Farman Farooqui, moderated by Noorul Huda Shah. The session was presided over by Zehra Nigah, accompanied by a soulful musical rendition by Shayma of Kishwar Naheed’s poetry, ‘Hum Gunahgar Aurtein,’ composed by Nigel Bobby for NAPA’s production of Heer. The session created an emotional and contemplative atmosphere, receiving resounding applause from attendees.

The afternoon bore witness to another book launch – this time of Athar Tahir’s ‘Where Cicadas Sing’ featuring Safinah Danish Elahi and Christi Marie Lauder in conversation with the author, moderated by Shahzad Abdullah. This was followed by an interesting session titled ‘Shahndana Minhas in conversation with Taha Kehar’. Simultaneously, another book launch, this time of Shehzad Ghaid’s book, ‘Pakistan Lost: Ideas on the idea of Pakistan’, featuring Nadeem F. Paracha, Zahid Hussain, and Omar Shahid Hamid, with the author and moderated by Amber Rahim Shamsi took place. A parallel music showcase by Zahra Madani, added vibrancy and artistic texture to the festival ambience, and catered to those who wanted a break from literary sessions.

The evening started with a Books Talk session titled ‘Urdu Adab Mein Takhleeq Ki Nai Lehr.’ The first book under discussion was Inam Nadeem’s ‘Tasveer Mein Chalta Aadmi’, featuring Afzaal Ahmed Syed, and Johar Mehdi in conversation with the poet. The second one was Nasira Zuberi’s ‘Be-Mausami Khwahishein,’ featuring Farasat Rizvi with the poet. The third book was Najeeba Arif’s ‘Makhoota’, featuring Karan Singh with the author. The last one was Syed Kashif Raza’s ‘Gul-e-Dogana,’ featuring Tanveer Anjum with the author.

The next session in the evening was titled ‘Yasmeen Lari: Ending Poverty in Post-Flood Communities – One Million Families At A Time,’ featuring Syed Rafi Ahmed and Shayma Saiyid with Yasmeen Lari. Arguably the most popular session of day two was ‘Mirror To Society: The Journey Of Pakistani Film & TV Drama,’ featuring celebrities Hina Bayat, Arshad Mahmud, Alyy Khan, Ayesha Toor, Junaid Khan, and Misbah Khalid, moderated by Khaled Anam. Fans could be seen taking pictures with the stars well after the session was over.

Day Two also featured a unique session titled ‘Tidings From The Trees:

A session in English, Urdu, and Punjabi’ featuring Sarwat Mohiuddin,

introduced by Raheela Baqai, celebrating multilingual expression through poetry, storytelling, and dialogue. This session, sponsored by Faysal Bank, stood out for its collaborative spirit and emphasis on linguistic diversity. Simultaneously, a riveting Book Talk session on Mian Raza Rabbani’s ‘The Smile Snatchers: A Timeless Tale Of Children, Resistance, and Hope In Gaza’ featuring Hameed Haroon with the author took place.

Closing the day was an engaging conversation titled ‘Anti-Social Satire on Social Media’ in which Nadeem F. Paracha, Zarrar Khuhro, and Shehzad Ghias examined humor, political commentary, and the digital era, reflecting on how satire had evolved as a tool for expression and critique. Content creators and commentators shared their experiences of navigating online spaces and maintaining authenticity in an age of algorithms and virality.

Simultaneously, the launch of ‘The Gulgee Museum – The Handbook’, edited by John McCarry, featured Nusrat Khawaja, Niilofur Farrukh, Bina Shah, Adam Fahy-Majeed, Tara Uzra-Dawood, and John McCarry. The session had an engaging discussion on the significance of conserving the artistic legacy of Gulgee, one of Pakistan’s greatest painters, supported by a live performance piece that captivated audiences, by Jamal Ashiqain, Umaina Khan, Faran Qureshi, and Farrukh Shahab. The session was moderated by the talented Amin Gulgee himself.

A spirited music concert by Saif Samejo brought together visitors, artists, and participants in a celebratory finale to the two-day event.

Co-founded by Ameena Saiyid and the late Asif Farrukhi, the 10th Adab Festival Pakistan successfully continued its mission of fostering reading, dialogue, creativity, and cultural understanding among the city’s young and old alike. Day 2 reaffirmed the festival’s role as a vital platform for ideas, expression, and community engagement in Pakistan.

For more details, visit the official website: www.adabfest.com