China 16-09-2025 : A delegation of ten Pakistani textile companies participated in the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo Autumn 2025, held recently in China, drawing interest from international

buyers and industry stakeholders.

According to industry sources, seven companies exhibited at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, while three participated in the Yarn Expo, presenting a range of textile and yarn products aimed at global markets.

The Intertextile fair featured around 3,700 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions, whereas the Yarn Expo hosted approximately 580 exhibitors from 16 countries. Organisers and participants noted a significant international turnout, which provided local firms with valuable exposure and networking opportunities.

Muhammad Abdullah Tanveer, Deputy Marketing Manager at Diamond Fabrics Limited, said the company held meetings with several serious international buyers.

“Intertextile Shanghai is an effective platform for expanding our global outreach,” he said.

Khawaja Muhammad Muzaffar Iqbal, Director at Mahmood Textile Mills, noted the long- standing presence of his firm at the fair.

“This exhibition continues to offer consistent value. We have been regular participants for over a decade,” he said.

Industry observers say such participation is crucial for enhancing Pakistan’s textile exports and establishing long-term trade relationships in East Asian and global markets.

Links for further information:

? Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

? Yarn Expo Autumn

Advertisements