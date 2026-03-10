With Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we want you to know that we are doing our utmost to support you with your journey, and to reunite you with your family and loved ones. We recognise this situation may be unsettling, and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us, and we are truly grateful for your continued support at this challenging time. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities.

Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers who have been affected by the current disruption, and to help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Flights departing from Doha (DOH): Advertisements

12-Mar: Cairo (CAI), Casablanca (CMN), Johannesburg (JNB), Sao Paulo (GRU), New York (JFK), Frankfurt (FRA), Madrid (MAD), London (LHR), Beijing (PKX), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Islamabad (ISB), Colombo (CMB), Jakarta (CGK), Manila (MNL).

Flights arriving to Doha (DOH):

12-Mar: Cairo (CAI), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), London Heathrow (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Delhi (DEL), Jeddah (JED), Muscat (MCT), Hong Kong (HKG), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Melbourne (MEL).

13-Mar:Cairo (CAI), Casablanca (CMN), Johannesburg (JNB), Sao Paulo (GRU), New York (JFK), Frankfurt (FRA), Madrid (MAD), London (LHR), Beijing (PKX), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Islamabad (ISB), Colombo (CMB), Jakarta (CGK), Manila (MNL).

To book these flights and for the latest flight updates, please visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent.

These flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.

The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding.

As a continuing measure, please be reminded that if you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 22 March 2026, you are eligible for:

Two complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, or

Refund of the unused value of your ticket.