Sui Southern Gas Company has been pulling out all steps to bring down menace of gas theft in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan.

In Quetta, the team raided at Somair Bakery at Killi Bangulzai Malik Jan Khan Street Samungli Road, where they found Somair s/o Muhammad Tahir Stealing gas from SSGC’s main line. Culprit was arrested on spot.

In a recent raid at Bismillah Sheermal House, SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Operations team, along with SSGC Police and Recovery Department culprit was found to be stealing gas directly from the service line using a suction compressor. FIR has been registered against Ahmed Ali S/o Muhammad Hanif

Meanwhile in another raid at a Bakery Karkhana, in Manghopir – Karachi, culprit Ali Abbas s/o Liaquat Ali, was illegally accessing gas from the Company’s main distribution line to operate the bakery. Whereas, a joint raid was carried out at Plastic Moulding Karkhana, New Karachi, where the culprit Waseem s/o Yousuf was using a suction compressor to steal gas.

In another raid at a Cattle Farm, the team found Liaquat Ali s/o Raja Muhammad stealing gas from the Company’s main distribution line for operating a heavy gas generator for power generation. Whereas, in Muhammad Khan Gorh, Orangi Town – Karachi, gas was being supplied to 100 houses through an illegal underground connection. The culprits Dilbar Shah S/o M. Naqi Shah, Wali Muhammad Chandio S/o Khan Muhammad, and Arshad Baloch were charging Rs. 30,000 as advance and Rs. 1,500 monthly payment from each household.

In another raid at a Dying Factory in North Karachi, culprit Arsalan s/o Basharat had tampered with the meter to reverse the gas meter readings. The team also conducted a raid at KDA canteen, where the culprit Sajid Hussain s/o Safdar Ali had tampered with the meter to reverse its readings. FIRs have been registered against all the aforementioned culprits, and strict action will continue to be taken against all those involved in this heinous crime.