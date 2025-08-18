Karachi : Pakistan textile sector is preparing to make a big splash at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics alongside Yarn expo – Autumn Edition 2025, Asia leading textile sourcing platform. The Exhibition will also be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, China,

from September 02 – 04, 2025.

Inter textile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is currently the biggest and most comprehensive apparel fabrics and accessories event in Asia, while China textile industry continues to grow, the demand of fibre, yarn and fabric are also increasing. It creates a favorable market demand for overseas manufacturers.

The 2024 edition of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics attracted over 4,000 exhibitors from 26 countries, and more than 100,000 professional visitors from 115 countries, highlighting its global scale and reach. Yarn Expo Autumn 2024 hosted 538 exhibitors and welcomed 22,000 buyers from 81

countries, reinforcing its position as a critical event for yarn and fibre sourcing.

At Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics 2025, 03 companies will be showcasing their products under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Pavilion, namely Nadeem Enterprises, Sapphire Textile Mills, and TexHub. Additionally, 04 other leading firms — Kohinoor Mills Ltd, Azgard Nine Ltd, Diamond Fabrics Ltd, and Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd — will be representing Pakistan individually.

Moreover, 03 Pakistani companies, Abtex International, Ihsan Cotton, and Xiamen Naseem Trade Co.

Ltd.—will be exhibiting in Yarn Expo Autumn 2025.

Pakistan’s continued participation reflects its strategic intent to enhance global market share and drive innovation in the textile sector. The 2025 editions of Intertextile and Yarn Expo are expected to open new avenues for trade, collaboration, and international partnerships.