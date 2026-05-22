Business leader Mian Zahid Hussain said Pakistan-China relations remain a “cornerstone of regional stability and socio-economic progress.” He made the remarks on May 22, 2026.

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He said both countries are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. Moreover, he called the partnership an “all-weather strategic reality.” He added that it has evolved into political, economic, and defense cooperation.

Unity across political and institutional spectrum

He noted strong national consensus in Pakistan on ties with China. In addition, he pointed to recent parliamentary resolutions and high-level exchanges.

He said this reflects “unified national support” for the relationship. Furthermore, he stressed coordination at global forums, including the UN and SCO.

Trade growth and economic integration

Hussain highlighted rising bilateral trade between the two countries. For example, Pakistan’s exports to China rose sharply in March 2026.

He said exports reached $361 million, compared to $197 million last year. Meanwhile, he noted strong growth in copper and cotton yarn exports.

However, he stressed that Pakistan must reduce the trade deficit. Therefore, he urged more value-added exports.

CPEC remains flagship project

He described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative. Additionally, he said it has improved infrastructure and connectivity.

He highlighted Gwadar Port as a future regional hub. Likewise, he said special economic zones will drive industrial growth.

Outlook for CPEC Phase 2.0

Looking ahead, he welcomed CPEC Phase 2.0. It focuses on industry, agriculture, and technology transfer.

He said the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China (May 23–26, 2026) will strengthen cooperation. Finally, he expressed optimism that benefits will reach the grassroots level.