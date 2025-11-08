KARACHI, November 8, 2025 — The Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) commemorated Pakistan Maritime Week 2025 with an ambitious announcement by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), marking a new chapter in the country’s maritime development.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the strategic direction of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, the PNSC unveiled its Maritime Century Vision — a transformative plan to expand the national fleet. The initiative envisions the addition of 30 new vessels within one year and 60 ships within three years, aiming to substantially reduce Pakistan’s $5 billion annual sea freight bill and achieve maritime self-reliance.

In pursuit of this vision, PNSC convened a high-level roundtable conference attended by Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer (PNSC); Mr. Abdul Hameed Paracha, Managing Director (Ravian Maritime Pvt. Ltd.); Ms. Alia Shahid, Director General (Ports & Shipping); Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President/CEO (Faysal Bank Ltd.); Mr. Amir Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer (KICT); Mr. Raheel Monis, Head of Commercial (KGTL/AD Ports Group); and Mr. Shahzad G. Dada (Dadas Advisory).

The discussion centered on fostering collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders to realize PNSC’s expansion goals. Participants emphasized the importance of investment, innovation, and institutional synergy to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime capabilities and position the country as a regional maritime hub.

The event reflected MoMA’s continued commitment to advancing the blue economy, promoting sustainable maritime trade, and ensuring Pakistan’s active role in global shipping and logistics.